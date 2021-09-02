Buffalo Police investigate burglaries at salons

Thieves have broken into two Buffalo salons since January 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating recent burglaries at two salons in the city.

The first happened January 31 at Simply Hair Salon at Main and Delavan.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side that someone broke in overnight by turning the power off and breaking the glass to get in. That person got away with more than $3,000 worth of product and equipment.

Steven Daniels works at Simply Hair and says they took his clippers and tablet.

"When you lose something, if you break something, it's an inconvenience, but for someone to come in and violate your space that you work so hard to maintain with all the COVID shut downs, we're already at a deficit with the amount of people that we can accommodate, but then for someone to come in and take our equipment that prevents us from doing business as usual, it is definitely quite a hinderance," Daniels said.

Buffalo Police also say earlier this week, someone broke into Rust Belt Barbering and Salon on Elmwood Avenue and caused $500 in damage while stealing more than $2,500 worth of clippers and electronics.

"Salons and barbershops are pretty much easy to get in to get very valuable items that can be easily turned around much faster to be sold on the streets. Our clippers are very expensive, and a lot of people don't want to pay retail price for them as we have," Daniels said.