BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital following a house fire in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

A two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Gelston Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday and quickly spread to the house next door.

The injured first responders were taken to ECMC and are expected to be okay.

Fire officials tell us that both homes appeared to be vacant, though uncertainty can be dangerous.

"When we get to a fire—even if it's boarded up and it looks totally vacant—we don't call it vacant until one of our trucks search it, which can put them in a little danger," says Buffalo Fire Department Division Chief, Pete Kertzie.

Officials are still looking into the cause of the fire.