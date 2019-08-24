BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo firefighters were remembered Saturday, on the 10th anniversary of their deaths in the line of duty.

It was on August 24, 2009, when Buffalo Fire Lieutenant Charles "Chip" McCarthy and firefighter Jonathan Croom were killed in a building fire on Genesee Street.

On that day, a floor of the building collapsed beneath McCarthy, and both he and Croom became trapped when Croom attempted to save him.

"For me, to have this type of a gathering after 10 years, sincerely with the fire department, with the community, means everything," said Angie Heusinger, Croom's mother. "It's one of the things, my heart sank thinking that people would forget, so I feel much better that they haven't, I really do."

The top of Buffalo City Hall will be bathed in red light on Saturday night in honor of those fallen, but not forgotten, firefighters.

RELATED: City Hall to be lit in red to honor fallen Buffalo firefighters

RELATED: Injured firefighter sues City of Buffalo

RELATED: Buffalo firefighter injures knee during second-alarm fire