BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two of the four firefighters hurt while fighting a fire on Butler Avenue Thursday night have been released from the hospital.

Two others are still being treated at Erie County Medical Center.

All four were burned to varying degrees, and two of them also suffered smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say three people were in the house at the time of the fire, and they all got out of the house safely before crews arrived at the scene.

The fire started in the attic. Division Chief Paul Graham said that's where the firefighters were hurt. He said there was little to no ventilation in the attic, and that caused a buildup of extreme heat and steam, which burned the firefighters.

Division Chief Graham said that's where their training kicked in.

"[They had to] keep everything calm, keep everything as orderly as we possibly can because if there's panic, nobody is going to be assisted. Just keep calm and do what we have to do. We still have an operation to carry out while we still do a rescue operation at the same time," said Graham.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story when more information is released.