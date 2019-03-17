NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people were arrested during an underage alcohol enforcement detail Saturday night.

Members of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and the State Liquor Authority went to 20 different convenience stores to make sure clerks were asking for ID and only selling to people who are of legal drinking age.

Eighteen of the establishments passed the undercover inspection, but two employees were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sales.

Daniel J. Bachman, 49, of Gasport, an employee of Crosby's on Telegraph Road in Middleport, and Jacob A. Torcasio, 18, of Niagara Falls, an employee of 7-11 on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda, were charged.

Both are due back in court at a later date.