Twin City Ambulance says need for EMS providers is 'urgent'

AMHERST, N.Y. — Twin City Ambulance is looking for a few good men and women to join its ranks.
Like many industries around the country, they are currently experiencing a critical staff shortage.
To address the need, an EMS Bootcamp will be taking place from September 13 through November 18. The deadline to apply is September 1. Candidates get full-time pay while attending the training.
Once training is complete, the next step is to take the State EMT exam and complete field training.
You can find the link for an application here.