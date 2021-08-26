Twin City Ambulance says need for EMS providers is 'urgent'

EMT training course starts on September 13 and students will earn full-time pay while taking part in the class.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Twin City Ambulance is looking for a few good men and women to join its ranks.

Like many industries around the country, they are currently experiencing a critical staff shortage.

To address the need, an EMS Bootcamp will be taking place from September 13 through November 18. The deadline to apply is September 1. Candidates get full-time pay while attending the training.

Once training is complete, the next step is to take the State EMT exam and complete field training.