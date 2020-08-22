x
Twin City Ambulance hosting food drives for FeedMore WNY

AMHERST, N.Y. — Twin City Ambulance is hosting two food drives this week benefitting FeedMore WNY.

The first food drive is being held Tuesday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second food drive will take place Saturday, August 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

Both are being held at Twin City Ambulance, located at 555 Commerce Drive in Amherst.

FeedMore WNY is currently in need of the following items:

  • Cereal
  • Peanut or other nut butters
  • Canned tuna and chicken
  • Canned soups, stews and chili
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned veggies
  • Beans, canned or dried
  • Boxed mac & cheese
  • Pasta and rice
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Baby food, formula and diapers

Items with low sodium, low sugar and whole grains are preferred.
Twin City Ambulance Corporation
