Twin City Ambulance hosting food drives for FeedMore WNY

AMHERST, N.Y. — Twin City Ambulance is hosting two food drives this week benefitting FeedMore WNY.
The first food drive is being held Tuesday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second food drive will take place Saturday, August 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Both are being held at Twin City Ambulance, located at 555 Commerce Drive in Amherst.
FeedMore WNY is currently in need of the following items:
- Cereal
- Peanut or other nut butters
- Canned tuna and chicken
- Canned soups, stews and chili
- Canned fruit
- Canned veggies
- Beans, canned or dried
- Boxed mac & cheese
- Pasta and rice
- Spaghetti sauce
- Baby food, formula and diapers
Items with low sodium, low sugar and whole grains are preferred.