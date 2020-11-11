Twin City Ambulance crew rescues man from Buffalo house fire

The ambulance crew was returning from a Buffalo hospital just after 7:30 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the attic of a residence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Twin City Ambulance crew rescued a man from a fire Tuesday evening in the City of Buffalo.

While knocking on doors and searching the exterior of the house, the crew saw that there was a light on inside and entered a side door, assisting a man out of the residence. He was uninjured.