Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving.
MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot.
Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big way to give back to the community.
"You know what? When I woke up this morning, it felt like Christmas," Mia Mootry of MMB Realty Group said. "Even though it's Thanksgiving, it felt like Christmas, just to be able to give back to so many people and see their smiling faces when I wave at them in the car. It's just a blessing to be a blessing."
More than 500 families received food, thanks to the event sponsors, CSS Construction, Buffalo Go Green, Tops Friendly Markets, and many others.