Virtual Turkey Trot registration opens this week

On Tuesday registration will open for the 125th edition of the YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot. The race will be held virtually this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's one of Western New York's favorite traditions that signifies the start of the holiday season, the YMCA Turkey Trot.

On Tuesday, anybody wanting to participate in the virtual event will be able to register for the race by clicking here. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Thanksgiving Day tradition is going virtual for 2020.

Participating runners have the option to run, jog, walk an 8k, or 4.97 miles, anytime between Thanksgiving and the following Sunday, Nov. 29. Proceeds from the event go towards helping benefit kids and families who would otherwise be unable to afford YMCA services.