Turkeys for people in needed handed out at Buffalo City Hall

West Herr helped purchase nearly 600 turkeys that are being given out in Buffalo. The mayor joined city workers in giving out bags of food to families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a turkey distribution event held Saturday at Buffalo City Hall for anyone in need.

West Herr helped purchase nearly 600 turkeys that are being given out in Buffalo.

"In total, we're donating $100,000 worth of turkeys throughout Western New York, in the hope that people can see we are grateful and appreciative for what they've done for us," said Scott Bieler, the president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group.

"This is just a small portion of what West Herr is contributing to members of the Buffalo, Erie County, and Western New York community," said Mayor Byron Brown.

The mayor joined city workers in giving out bags of food to families that pulled up to City Hall.

Also on Saturday, Buffalo Bills star offensive lineman Dion Dawkins made sure his Dreamers Foundation contributed to a thankful time for families next week.

Along with Rooted In Love, they gave out turkeys and all the fixings, including fresh produce, potatoes, and gravy to people. The event was held at Persistence Prep Academy Charter School in the city.

"We're facing a food insecurity in the City of Buffalo as a whole, so one of the things that we don't do is limit to zip codes," said Rooted In Love member Stephon Parker.