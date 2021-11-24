Turkey giveaway held for veterans, active military, first responders

Ten local companies provide 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners full of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, and cranberry sauce at the Boulevard Mall.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A second annual turkey dinner giveaway was held Wednesday at the Boulevard Mall.

Ten local companies came together to be able to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners full of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn and cranberry sauce to veterans, active military members and to first responders.

Mark Dominguez, who owns Dominguez Marketing, organizes the event. He said it's important to serve this specific group of people this year.

"The veterans and active military, this is nothing compared to what they've given up," Dominguez said. "They missed so many meals being away, so that's why we wanted to do that last year, and then we expanded it to first responders due to the fact that most of them are going to be working tomorrow, not with their family and friends.

"Some of them are older and have nobody to eat or cook for, so hopefully if they don't have a dinner, this will provide them with a thanksgiving meal that they might not have."

Dinners are being served on a first-come, first-served basis and a limit of two dinners per car.