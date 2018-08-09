CHEEKTOWAGA, NY - Western New Yorkers came out Saturday in Cheektowaga for the area's largest 9/11 remembrance event.

The Tunnel to Towers 5k not only honored those lost on that day in American history, but also helped raise money for homes for injured combat veterans.

The race kicked off at 9:11 a.m., taking runners through a figurative retracing of the steps taken by a FDNY firefighter killed in the 9/11 attack. His name was Stephen Siller, and he ran from Brooklyn, through the 2-mile Brooklyn/Battery tunnel, up to the World Trade Center Towers, where he lost his life in one of the collapses.

Throughout the race, runners pass signs showing each of the first responders who sacrificed their lives that day.

Local fire companies participated, including Brighton Fire, Sheridan Park Fire, and Eggertsville Hose Co.:

Well, we did it! 3rd year in a row that our Brighton Family have had the most participants (74 this year!) for the Tunnel to Towers Buffalo, NY 5K. This is an absolutely fantastic organization and we are proud to be such strong supporters. Great job by all! — Brighton Fire (@Brighton_Fire) September 8, 2018

Providing an arch with @Brighton_Fire for the @Tunnel2Towers 5k today pic.twitter.com/On7XY0PGwT — Sheridan Park Fire (@sheridanprkfire) September 8, 2018

EHC was proud have a crew to take a truck out to Cheektowaga for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5k this morning. It was an incredible time to be there with the ladder and take part in the 5k. 🇺🇸👩🏻‍🚒👨🏽‍🚒🚑🚒🚨well done team ! — Eggertsville Hose Co (@Eggertsville) September 8, 2018

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation puts on the race - for more information, you can visit their website.

