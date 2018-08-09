CHEEKTOWAGA, NY - Western New Yorkers came out Saturday in Cheektowaga for the area's largest 9/11 remembrance event.
The Tunnel to Towers 5k not only honored those lost on that day in American history, but also helped raise money for homes for injured combat veterans.
The race kicked off at 9:11 a.m., taking runners through a figurative retracing of the steps taken by a FDNY firefighter killed in the 9/11 attack. His name was Stephen Siller, and he ran from Brooklyn, through the 2-mile Brooklyn/Battery tunnel, up to the World Trade Center Towers, where he lost his life in one of the collapses.
Throughout the race, runners pass signs showing each of the first responders who sacrificed their lives that day.
Local fire companies participated, including Brighton Fire, Sheridan Park Fire, and Eggertsville Hose Co.:
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation puts on the race - for more information, you can visit their website.