Tuesday’s Bisons school kids day game postponed

Any fans who have tickets to Tuesday's game will be able to exchange them for a future Bisons game, excluding July 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With rain on the way, the Buffalo Bisons 'School Kids Day' game against the Worchester Red Sox has been postponed.

According to the team, the game will be made up with a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. Since the game is single admission, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games. The first game will start at 5:30 p.m.

The Bisons note any tickets previously purchased for Wednesday's game are still valid, and do not need to be exchanged.

Any fans who have tickets to Tuesday's game will be able to exchange them for a future Bisons game, excluding July 4. Tickets can be exchanged "for a comparable ticket." The Bisons say any school kids who were planning on going to Tuesday's game will also receive vouchers for two additional tickets for a game of their choice. These vouchers also exclude July 4.

According to the Bisons, the vouchers will be sent to the schools for distribution.