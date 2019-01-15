BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the partial government shutdown continues, many travelers want to know if it's making the security lines longer at the airport.

The TSA says 99 percent of its passengers nationwide on Monday waited less than 30 minutes, which is normal.

That's despite nearly 7 percent of scheduled TSA workers being absent on Monday, compared to the average of 2.5 percent absent.

The Buffalo airport says security lines here have been under 10 minutes, which is normal, but they still recommend you arrive 90 minutes before a flight in case there are unexpected delays.