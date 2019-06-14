BUFFALO, N.Y. — Arrive early and leave extra time. That's the message on Thursday for anyone preparing for summer travel in or out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Construction is currently underway on an $80 million expansion at the airport, which could cause some delays.

The TSA says it's expecting to set another record this summer for the number of passengers it screens. In order to make sure you don't miss your flight, they recommend you show up at least 90 minutes early for summer travel.

Don't forget the common sense packing rules about what you cannot carry on in your luggage. Those mistakes are a way to slow the process down for everyone going through security. You can read the prohibited items here.