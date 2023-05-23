TSA issues reminders ahead of Memorial Day weekend

TSA says folks need to get to the Buffalo airport two hours before their flights depart.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The TSA wants to remind people about the rules for passengers at the airport ahead of the busy summer travel season.

The only thing that's changed is that 13 to 17-year-olds can now use TSA PreCheck if their parents or guardians are enrolled and they are on the same reservation. Just make sure they have the TSA PreCheck symbol on their boarding pass.

Other than that, the 3-1-1 rule is still in effect.

"Liquids, gels, and aerosols. 3.4 ounces, one bag, one person. And if you don't follow those rules, what it results in is a bag search," said Bart Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director, Upstate Airports.

The TSA says mornings at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport are now busier than they were in 2019 before the pandemic. That's why they say it is important to get here two hours before your flight departs.

"People may say, oh my gosh, it's just Buffalo. That's not true. Buffalo is very active. There's a lot going on. There's a Canadian border," said Bart Johnson.

Also, people are still ending up at the airport with weapons in their bags.

"That's simply inexcusable that a person, a pistol permit holder actually doesn't know where their weapon is and they bring it to the checkpoint. Same thing with a knife, brass knuckles," said Bart Johnson.