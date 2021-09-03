TSA installs acrylic shields at Niagara Falls International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) installed the protective shields at areas where "TSA officers typically interact with passengers."

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Security checkpoints at the Niagara Falls International Airport are now equipped with protective acrylic shields to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) installed the protective shields at areas where "TSA officers typically interact with passengers." Some of these areas include the podium where travel documents are checked, as well as the areas for X-ray screening, property search, and where travelers prepare their carry-on items.

“TSA has undertaken numerous initiatives to help reduce the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and the TSA workforce to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Bart R. Johnson TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York.

“The installation of these shields at the various locations where passengers and TSA officers interact is just one of these critical pandemic-related initiatives, along with social distancing in the passenger queue and sanitizing bins."

In addition to these measures, other procedures have been put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Some of these measures include social distancing, extra cleaning and disinfecting at the security checkpoint, and having TSA officers use personal protective equipment.