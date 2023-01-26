TSA hiring at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport

The agency is expecting to see a higher number of travelers in the coming months and needs additional officers to assist with security.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The TSA is looking for new recruits ahead of the spring and summer travel seasons. The agency is expecting to see a higher number of travelers in the coming months and need additional officers to assist with security.

Both full and part-time positions are open with a starting salary of $38,353 for anyone hired before July. That pay rate nearly doubles for anyone who keeps their job for two years.

“The TSA is an agency that protects our national security and it is staffed by well trained and professional officers who ensure the millions of passengers who transit through airport arrive at their destination safely. It is also a personally rewarding Federal job that offers significant benefits and annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York.

Applicants do not need past experience working in security or law enforcement. New hires will receive extensive training.