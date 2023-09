The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is getting into the Halloween spirit with a trunk or treat event.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is getting into the Halloween spirit and hosting a trunk or treat event open to the public at Niagara County Community College.

The event will be on Saturday October 14 from 1pm - 3pm.

Those attending are encouraged to show up in their spookiest costumes and come experience a fun day with local Niagara County First responders.

