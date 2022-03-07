UPDATES | Jayland Walker bodycam video released; Demonstrations taking place outside of Akron Justice Center

Police confirmed that at the time Walker was shot, he was unarmed.

AKRON, Ohio — The following blog is providing updates on the unfolding story of the Jayland Walker shooting by Akron police. Walker died early Monday morning after he was shot by officers amid an overnight chase.

Shortly after Sunday's 1 p.m. press conference, the City of Akron released additional footage from the bodycams of multiple police officers. Walker's body was not blurred in this video and the video footage shows him being shot several times, including after he first fell to the ground. 3News will keep that video posted for 48 hours in the video player below.

Sunday - 7:52 p.m.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has issued a statement following the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker:

“The death of Jayland Walker is a tragedy. The Walker family and the entire Akron community deserve a thorough and transparent investigation of why we are mourning yet another young, Black life cut short. This is every Black parent’s worst fear of what a traffic stop will turn into.”

Sunday - 7:15 p.m.

Our Neil Fischer is following a protest in Akron that is proceeding along Copley Road and headed toward the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center.

The protesters are marching for #JaylandWalker down Copley Rd. in #Akron until they reach the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center. @wkyc https://t.co/HHhekhPIMC — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 3, 2022

Sunday - 6:45 p.m.

We've captured images of Sunday's demonstrations throughout downtown Akron. Check out our photo gallery below:

Sunday - 6 p.m.

Sunday - 5 p.m.

Protesters driving and walking past Sheriff’s deputies who have helmets on, and are carrying rifles. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/peyw1j2YGI — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) July 3, 2022

Sunday - 3:15 p.m.

The Akron RubberDucks have announced that they have postponed the "Let Three-Dom Ring" movie and fireworks that was scheduled for this evening at Canal Park out of respect "for the city-wide day of mourning."

Monday's game between the RubberDucks and the Altoona Curve that is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. is still on as scheduled, as is the postgame fireworks.

Sunday - 2:45 p.m.

3News reporters Neil Fischer and Emma Henderson are monitoring demonstrations being held outside of the Akron Justice Center.

The crowd in front of the justice center calling for a fair, transparent, full investigation into the shooting death of #JaylandWalker by Akron Police @wkyc pic.twitter.com/uPCMUHOQ3d — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) July 3, 2022

Hundreds from two different marches just joined together in front of the justice center in Akron. All peaceful @wkyc pic.twitter.com/86uP1OMiUM — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) July 3, 2022

Sunday - 2:33 p.m.

The Fraternal Order of Police, Akron Lodge 7 has released a statement after the body cam video of the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker was released.

"This incident is a tragedy for our entire community, including the family of Jayland Walker, as well as all of the officers involved," the FOP stated, adding that every officer involved is cooperating with the independent investigation conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

"We believe the independent investigation will justify the officers' actions, including the number of shots fired," the FOP continued. "The decision to deploy lethal force as well as the number of shots fired is consistent with use of force protocols and officers' training."

Sunday - 2:15 p.m.

Reaction is starting to come in after the Jayland Walker press conference held by Akron officials.

"As we await to receive the additional details provided by the BCI investigation, I echo the sentiments of the Walker family and City of Akron leaders to remain peaceful," Rep. Shontel Brown

"I encourage you to not watch the video. Too much trauma, too many triggers (psychologically and literally). We’ve seen devastating horrors. We’ve endured generational cruelty. Lift his family up," Bernice King (daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.)

Prior to the start of the briefing, Akron native and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James tweeted the following: "I 🙏🏾 for my city today!"

I 🙏🏾 for my city today! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 3, 2022

Sunday - 2:05 p.m.

The attorney for the Jayland Walker family, Robert DiCello, is holding a briefing outside of the Firestone Community Center in Akron in response to the release of the body cam footage of the fatal shooting earlier this afternoon.

DiCello told reporters that today's presentation of the video "was different from the presentation we received" last week. At that time, DiCello says Chief Mylett told him and Jayland Walker's family he "did not see the movement that would've put these officers in fear."

Sunday - 2 p.m.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has released a statement after the release of the Akron police body cam video of the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker.

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” Yost said. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handing the investigation. Yost noted that the investigative file will be made public at the conclusion of the case, a practice his office began last year.

“The goal is the truth, and we need to talk to anyone who knows anything. Silence will never produce justice," Yost added.

Sunday - 1:35 p.m.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett has just completed playing the body cam video containing footage of the pursuit and shooting of Jayland Walker. Mylett confirmed several key points before answering questions from reporters:

Eight officers were involved in the fatal shooting

It is unknown exactly how many rounds were fired at Walker. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has reported that he sustained 60 wounds. However the number of entry and exit wounds need to be confirmed.

At the time of the shooting, Walker was unarmed. Police discovered his gun, a loaded magazine, and a gold ring in the car.

One officer determined that Walker still had a pulse after the shooting. He died after Akron EMS crews arrived.

Sunday - 1 p.m.

The city of Akron is holding a briefing at Firestone Community Center with more details on the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker. Mayor Dan Horrigan, deputy mayor Marco Summerville, and police chief Steve Mylett are all speaking prior to the release of the body cam video.

You can watch the briefing, anchored by 3News' Russ Mitchell in the player below. WARNING: Images and video will contain disturbing and graphic content.

Sunday - 11:37 a.m.

3News' Russ Mitchell will host a live stream of the 1 p.m. press conference in Akron. During the press conference, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will release new details about the shooting and the bodycam footage. The press conference can be watched on 3News' YouTube Page and wkyc.com.

Akron police will release video of the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker in a news conference at 1p today. Join me and our @wkyc team for live coverage at https://t.co/uI3PKniQ0c, here in Twitter, & our Facebook at YouTube pages. 1pm. — Russ Mitchell (@RussWKYC) July 3, 2022

Sunday - 8:11 a.m.

The Akron Police Department is setting up barriers prior to a 10 a.m. protest that is planned. The protest is planned to take place outside the Akron Justice Center.

Barriers, city trucks and police officers in front of @Akron_Police ahead of a planned protest #JusticeForJaylandWalker at 10am. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/uoyvy2OoEu — Lindsay Buckingham (@LindsayBuckWKYC) July 3, 2022





Sunday - 7:22 a.m.

As the public braces for the bodycam footage to be released at 1 p.m., multiple groups have planned protests and marches calling for justice for Jayland Walker. 3News' Lindsay Buckingham shares details of what the public can expect:

Saturday - 11:00 p.m.

3News reporter Emma Henderson warns that the footage that is set to be released on Sunday is very graphic and "very difficult to watch". Please be advised if planning to view the video.

The video will show in graphic detail a number of officers firing at Walker.

Saturday - 2:58 p.m.

A group of pastors and people gathered to march from Second Baptist Church in Akron to the Akron Justice Center. The groups of people called for justice in the death of Jayland Walker.

DISCLAIMER: 3News live-streamed the event and can be watched in the video player below. Footage may contain offensive language.

Saturday - 10:09 a.m.

A Peaceful Community March and Rally in Akron is planned for Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Akron NAACP will hold a peaceful march that will follow the 1 p.m. press conference where city officials release the body camera video to the public.

The march will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Quaker Station and end with a rally at Akron City Hall.

Speakers at the rally include the following:

Akron NAACP

ACLU Ohio

Ohio Poverty Law Center

The Freedom BLOC

Black Elected Officials of Summit County

Faith Community

Friday - 11:10 p.m.

Jayland Walker was involved in a chase with law enforcement less than 24 hours before leading Akron police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with him being shot and killed by eight officers, 3News Investigates has learned.

In addition, 3News Investigates has now confirmed that two Akron police officers initially used non-lethal Tasers before eight officers fired their service weapons over 90 times, killing Walker and striking his body over 60 times.

A New Franklin police officer tried to stop Walker's 2005 Buick sedan for having a broken taillight and license plate bulb as it left a Subway sandwich shop at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver did not stop, but instead drove away on Manchester Road at speeds approaching 50 mph. The officer ended the chase in less than three minutes as the driver passed the Akron suburb’s border.

Friday - 11:05 p.m.

Emma Henderson caught up with Jeremy Caudill, the owner of Melanie Lake in Springfield Township. Caudill has been fielding phone calls ever since Akron's Rib, White and Blue was called off, offering food vendors an opportunity to post up at his property. He has ample space and hungry swimmers, and knows what the workers are going through.

Friday - 10:30 p.m.

A march on behalf of Jayland Walker is being planned for Saturday afternoon. Dr. Roderick C. Pounds, Pastor at Second Baptist Church in Akron, posted on Facebook that the march will begin at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church at 690 South Main Street. The march will then proceed to the Akron Justice Center before going back to the church. "We will march in Peace, but also in Power and Purpose," Pounds writes in his Facebook post.

Friday - 7:30 p.m.

During Friday evening's edition of "Front Row," 3News' Marisa Saenz spoke with two people have already seen the Akron Police Department's body cam video of shooting death of Jayland Walker: Walker family member and Pastor Robert DeJournett and Walker family attorney Robert DiCello. DeJournett, in particular, called the footage "troubling."

"I was shocked," DeJournett said of the video. "I was really caught off guard. They tried to prepare us that the video was troubling. The first word out of my mouth was 'Jesus.' I just broke down."

Friday - 5:30 p.m.

Rep. Shontel Brown has issued a statement in the aftermath of the death of Jayland Walker.

“I join with so many in the Akron community in mourning the death of Jayland Walker, who was revered as ‘a neighbor, brother, and nephew’ and, I’m sure, so much more,” said Brown, whose 11th Congressional District includes Akron. “I am gravely concerned about the killing of a young Black man at the hands of police, especially as it happens all too often across this country. As we await further details regarding the shooting, I urge the City of Akron and its Police Department to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to fully inform Mr. Walker’s family and our community and ensure accountability.”

In addition, the Black Elected Officials of Summit County (BEOSC) are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Walker's shooting. BEOSC President and Summit County Councilwoman Veronica Sims said:

"As Black people, we are too often considered suspect and perceived as threatening, which is why the killing of Mr. Walker is so disturbing. After being shot 60 times, police still deemed it necessary to bind his hands in cuffs. Mr. Walker was already dead. When are we not a threat? The Summit County Black Elected Officials offer our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Jayland and assure that we will be vigilant and watchful as the investigation details unfold."

Friday - 5:00 p.m.

We have team coverage on the Walker story to kick off Friday's edition of 3News' 'What's New.' Marisa Saenz spoke with Robert DiCello, the attorney representing the Walker family. DiCello is among those who have already seen the raw video of the shooting of Jayland Walker.

"It's difficult to watch," DiCello said. "I'm here because the family wants me to tell Northeast Ohio, please do not meet violence with violence. The family doesn't want a violent reaction, they just want peace, dignity and justice for Jayland."

DiCello adds that the video also contradicts the Akron Police Department's version of the shooting, which stated that Walker's actions posed a "deadly threat" to police. "The shooting is not justified based on what the video shows," DiCello said. "He makes no gesture. He doesn't point at them (officers). He's seen running away when the gunfire erupts. That's it."

Meanwhile, Amani Abraham spoke with Akron NAACP President Judi Hill, who spoke about the Walker family's request for peace and understanding.

Neil Fischer also provided coverage of Friday's protests in Akron

Friday - 12:30 p.m.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will hold a 1 p.m. press conference on Sunday, July 3, that "will provide further details of the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker."

"Chief Mylett will be meeting with members of the Walker family and their representation before the press conference to allow them the opportunity to review the footage before the media and public," according to a press release sent early Friday afternoon from city officials.

Earlier Friday, 3News’ Austin Love witnessed trucks being used to block some streets downtown (East Bowery / High), but he later reported the truck was moved to allow traffic to pass around 8:30 a.m.

It comes after a protest was held in the area Thursday in response to Walker's death. He died early Monday morning after he was shot by police amid an overnight chase.

With the potential of unrest in Akron, snow plows are being used as street barriers surrounding the area of the Akron Police Department. This in the wake of the shooting death of 25 year old Jayland Walker. I have details this morning on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/cnre5r8Vfm — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) July 1, 2022

In response to the situation, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has announced the city’s Rib, White and Blue Festival has been canceled for the entire July 4 holiday weekend.

“I completely understand that some residents and guests will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival this holiday weekend,” Mayor Horrigan said in a statement Thursday. “Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

That also means no holiday weekend activities will be held downtown at Lock 3. Mayor Horrigan’s office says all vendors and musical acts will be “compensated accordingly.”

“The city encourages residents and guests to find other opportunities for their weekend plans,” city officials noted.

The community fireworks scheduled for Patterson Park and near the former Rubber Bowl will still go on as planned at 9:45 p.m. Monday.

3News' Investigates confirmed Wednesday that Walker was struck dozens of times as more than 90 shots were fired by eight police officers. Officers say Walker made a motion that caused them to fear for their lives.

At some point, police say Walker fired a gun during the situation.

"The gun Walker is believed to have fired was still in his car," according sources in previous reporting from Phil Trexler and Marisa Saenz of 3News' Investigates. "Shell casings from his gun were found inside his car and on the roadway near state Route 8, police sources told 3News Investigates."

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is the department’s policy.

Akron police are expected to release body camera footage of the incident in the coming days.

