TONAWANDA, N.Y. — No injuries were reported after a truck slammed into a Tim Hortons at 71 Niagara Street on Wednesday night, according to City of Tonawanda police.

A 19-year-old North Tonawanda man was driving a Ford pickup truck that towed a trailer when it slid on the roadway, jackknifed and struck the east side of the building at about 7:30 p.m.

The driver was cited for imprudent speed due to the conditions and an expired trailer plate.

City of Tonawanda Police said the restaurant sustained significant damage.

