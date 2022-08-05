TruBean Coffee Co. to open cafe in downtown Buffalo

The café, expected to open in mid-August, will offer fresh-roasted coffee, baked goods and specialty food items from Terroir General Store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — TruBean Coffee Co. is opening at 523 Main St. with fresh roasted coffee and grab-and-go specialty treats.

The cafe, owned by Jason Dittly, moved to a spot in the middle of the building a few weeks ago, then moved again into space in the front of the building on Main Street previously occupied by Untied to Time, a clothing alterations business that relocated to Hertel Avenue.

The café, expected to open in mid-August, will offer fresh-roasted coffee, baked goods and specialty food items from Terroir General Store, the locally sourced artisan market he and his wife, Jessica, opened last year in Lockport in the Bewley Building.