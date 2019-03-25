BELFAST, N.Y. — A Portageville man is accused driving drunk in Allegany County.

Troopers say Jason R. Stones, 37, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Troopers say they pulled Stones over for a traffic stop. They say Stones was showing signs of intoxication and failed the field sobriety tests at the scene. Stones was arrested and taken to the troop barracks for a chemical breath test. They say Stone's breath test revealed he had a 0.22% BAC, nearly three times the legal limit.

Stones was released on an appearance ticket and will return to court in April.