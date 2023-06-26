Troopers rescue stranded child in Town of Youngstown

State Police say that troopers were dispatched to Four Mile Creek State Park shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — New York State Police helped rescue a stranded child in the Town of Youngstown.

State Police say that troopers were dispatched to Four Mile Creek State Park shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday. There was a report of an 8-year-old child who was stranded on a steep 20-foot revine on the edge of Lake Ontario.

Trooper Adam Moen was able to use a rope to rappel down the ravine, calm him, and help him out of the ravine.