Troopers rescue stranded child in Town of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — New York State Police helped rescue a stranded child in the Town of Youngstown.
State Police say that troopers were dispatched to Four Mile Creek State Park shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday. There was a report of an 8-year-old child who was stranded on a steep 20-foot revine on the edge of Lake Ontario.
Trooper Adam Moen was able to use a rope to rappel down the ravine, calm him, and help him out of the ravine.
The child, from Grand Island, was not injured and returned to his parents who were at the top of the ravine.