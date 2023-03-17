Troopers investigating serious crash involving car and tractor trailer

A man was ejected from his car and critically injured after a tractor trailer hit his vehicle.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a serious crash on the I-90 westbound in Dunkirk that left one man critically injured.

Troopers say it happened on March 16 just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 468.6. They say Rashaun T. David, 34, of Buffalo, was parked on the left shoulder without lights on. David then abruptly turned into traffic and across both westbound lanes, according to State Police.

The driver of a tractor trailer was unable to avoid David's vehicle. David was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when his car was hit.

He was airlifted from the scene and taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa. He listed in critical condition.

The truck driver, Mohamed A. Ahmed, 47, of Minneapolis, Minn. was not injured in the crash.

Troopers say when Ahmed tried to avoid the crash, the truckload was compromised. He was hauling large rolls of paper towels, which had to be unloaded at the scene.

The westbound 90 was closed between exits 59 (Dunkirk) and 60 (Westfield) until 9:30 a.m. Friday.