BIRDSALL, N.Y. — New York State Police in Amity were called to help rescue three children who were stranded by flood waters.

Troopers say the 2, 4 and 6-year-old children crossed a small bridge over a creek on the family farm in Birdsall when they became stranded due to the heavy rains that caused flooding.

Troopers, Centerville Fire and a local resident helped locate the children after an hour search and carried them to safety.