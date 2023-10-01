More than 10,000 have applied for NYSP trooper exam

The New York State Police has recorded over 10,000 Trooper entrance exam applications just before the closing deadline.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Kathy Hochul's approval to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper may have helped increase of the number of applications received as the October 1st 2023 deadline approaches.

Nearly 2,400 people who are between the prior maximum age of 29 and new maximum age, 34 applied after the approval was made this year.

Other recent changes that have been made resulting in the application increase include the 2022 revision of the New York State Police tattoo policy. Candidates may have tattoos as long as they are not showing and are covered by wearing fitted clothing.

While military applicants are still able to apply up until the age of 42, the New York State Police has made changes to the design of its recruitment program that reaches more diverse candidates.

Candidates of the Trooper Entrance exam can apply online at: JoinStatePolice.ny.gov by October 1, 2023

They have until October 15 to take the exam at any of the 59 testing centers across the state, as well as other locations across the country and 112 military locations.

The New York State Police hope to increase its female recruit percentage to 30 by 2023.

Salary and benefits of the New York State Police include a $98,300 minimum total compensation after one year of service along with a list of full benefits and retirement plans.

New York State Police Troop Commander Major Scott D. Field provided some of the minimum qualifications:

US Citizen

20-34 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of 7 years)

High school diploma or Equivalency diploma.