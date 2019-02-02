BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not only are Western New Yorkers witnessing the resurgence of Buffalo, but so are many others.

TripAdvisor released its Top 20 list of the 'Top Places to Visit in the U.S. in 2019' and, in no particular order, Buffalo made the list.

This is what TripAdvisor had to say about the Queen City:

"Buffalo is evolving into an exciting hotspot for art, cuisine, history, and culture. During your visit, try a Greatest Hits Bike Tour to see some of the city’s most fascinating architecture and learn some of Buffalo’s underground history. You’ll feel as though you’ve stepped back in time upon entering the Ellicott Square Building, another incredible architectural attraction. Buffalo is just under a half hour drive from Niagara Falls, and well worth the trip. On a Niagara Falls USA Fireworks Tour, you’ll get to experience the beauty of the falls at night and watch as a fireworks display explodes overhead."

TripAdvisor's list also included: Asheville, N.C., Baltimore, M.D., Portland, M.E., Santa Fe, N.M., Kansas City, M.O., Fort Lauderdale, F.L., Long Beach, C.A., Columbus, O.H., Healdsburg, C.A., Louisville, K.Y., Bend, O.R., Greenville, S.C., St. Petersburg, F.L., Birmingham, A.L., Flagstaff, A.Z., Fort Collins, C.O., Lancaster, P.A., Albuquerque, N.M. and Madison, W.I.





