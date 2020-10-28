'Trick or Feed' program aiming to help local schools

Mount St. Mary's will be donating close to 500 jars of peanut butter and jelly to Niagara Falls City Schools

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local hospital is trying to give back to kids in the Niagara Falls area by donating food through it's "Trick or Feed" program.

On Wednesday, officials from Mount St. Mary's Hospital will be presenting a donation of close to 500 jars of peanut butter and jelly to the Niagara Falls City School District.

We're all aware that healthcare workers have been heroes throughout the pandemic COVID-19. But hospital officials said students, teachers and parents have been heroes in their own right, so the hospital wanted to make life a little easier for them.