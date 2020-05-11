Trials to resume in Erie County and State Supreme Courts

Resumption is part of phased reopening of in-person court procedures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says jury and bench trials in Erie County and State Supreme courtrooms are set to resume next week.

Many pending cases were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The DA's office says the resumption is part of a phased reopening of in-person court procedures.

Prior to entering the court building, all jurors, attorneys and witnesses will be required to answer a serious of health screening questions and have their temperature checked. In addition, no one will be allowed to enter the building without a mask.

Other measures in place include: seating capacity has been reduced in every courtroom to allow for social distancing, jurors will sit in designated seats, and a second courtroom will be used as a jury break room and space for deliberations. Hand sanitizer will be available in every courtroom and throughout the building. Disposable gloves will also be available.

If a juror fails a health screening question or becomes ill, they should not report to the courthouse and the Commissioner of Jurors should be notified. In turn, the trial judge will be notified and the trial will be adjourned.