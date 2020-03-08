Tree tumbles onto Parkside Avenue; power outages reported

Nearly 700 National Grid customers in Kenmore were without power at 9 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Strong winds caused some problems in some parts of Western New York, snapping branches and causing damage in streets.

In one case, a tree from The Buffalo Zoo fell onto Parkside Avenue, closing traffic between Amherst Street and Jewett Parkway in North Buffalo.

A littler after 8:30 p.m., the road was clear and Buffalo Police left the scene.

There were also some power outages reported, with the most notable impacting 694 National Grid customers in Kenmore at 9 p.m. That outage was west of Delaware Avenue, and between Shepard and Wabash avenues.

There were also scattered power outages across North Buffalo.

At the same time, NYSEG reported outages that impacted 165 customers in the Sloan area.

Power outages were also reported on Grand Island, as well as in North Tonawanda, Williamsville, Cheektowaga, Depew and Lockport.

Parkside Ave is temporarily closed between Amherst and Jewett, a large tree from zoo fell and into street. pic.twitter.com/yKUwMlQXUy — Joel Feroleto (@JoelFeroleto) August 2, 2020

There had already been some severe weather alerts across Western New York on Sunday, but they were not necessarily for the wind that swept across the region.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. for both Erie and Chautauqua counties. With heavy rainfall and a strong breeze, isolated flooding is possible along the eastern shores of Lake Erie overnight.