BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's first ever local brewery trebuchet competition kicked off at the Outer Harbor on Saturday.

Community Beer Works, with the help of The Great Pumpkin Farm, Buffalo Waterfront and Consumer's Beverages brought together various local breweries for a pumpkin launching competition at the 2019 TreBrewChet event.

Eight local breweries built full-size catapults and will launch pumpkins along the Buffalo waterfront.

TreBrewChet features craft beer, miniature trebuchet demos and a slew of family-friendly activities. Between pumpkin carving, balloons and face painting, and silkscreening with the Western New York Book Arts Center, the event features something for everyone.

"We wanted to do something completely out of the ordinary," said Ethan Cox, co-organizer and president of Community Beer Works. "It's a fun, geeky, family-friendly event that helps promote the brewing and farming industries."

Terry Belke

Participants include Community Beer Works, 12 Gates Brewing Company, Hamburg Brewing Company, West Shore Brewing Company, Windy Brew, Swiftwater Brewing Company, Lilly Belle Meads, and 1886 Malt House.

Admission is free, and the event goes until 5 p.m.

Terry Belke

RELATED: Pumpkin Fiesta gets underway at Becker Farms in Gasport

RELATED: Brewing with honey: Bee Country and Lilly Belle Meads

RELATED: Buffalo Beer Week hosts 10 days of brew-filled events