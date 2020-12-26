Travel Advisory issued for Erie County due to winter storm

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a Travel Advisory for Erie County early Saturday morning.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a Travel Advisory for the county as a winter storm continues to drop lake effect snow across Western New York.

Poloncarz said this decision was made after discussing current weather conditions with the Erie County DPW and Erie County Emergency Services. He added that driving conditions are rapidly decreasing in central and southern Erie County, due to increased snowfall and high winds.

Meanwhile, the Erie County DPW is out Saturday morning, working to keep roads clear.

Just before 7 a.m., the DPW was reporting heavy snowfall and windy conditions. During this time, the DPW is reporting low visibility on the roads and is asking drivers to give its crews plenty of room on the roadways.

The DPW says seven trucks are out plowing in the Hamburg district, five trucks are in the Harlem district, six trucks are in the Aurora district, and there are five trucks in the Clarence district.