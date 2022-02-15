Travel Advisory: bridge work scheduled on NY Route 400 in West Seneca

Joint repair work on the southbound bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca drivers need to be aware of bridge work happening on NY Route 400 this weekend.

The New York State Department of issued a travel advisory to alert people of bridge joint repair work happening on the the southbound NY Route 400 bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in the town of West Seneca.

This project will result in lane closures beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday from Seneca Street (NY Route 16) to Union Road (NY Route 277) until 5 p.m.

Construction is expected to last two days, but is weather dependent so it could be delayed because of poor weather.