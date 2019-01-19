The City of Buffalo plow crews have begun to transition into side streets after spending overnight hours on main and secondary roads, according to the Buffalo Police Department on Sunday morning.

Residents are asked to follow parking regulations on their streets, and motorists asked to use caution.

The advisories for the Town of Niagara and Niagara Falls were scheduled to expire at 7 a.m. Sunday.

A Travel Advisory has been issued for Orleans County through 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

2 On Your Side will keep you updated throughout the day if/when more travel advisories/warnings are issued.