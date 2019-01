In anticipation of the winter storm that is expected to hit Western New York Saturday into Sunday, Travel Advisories are being issued.

The advisories for the Town of Niagara and Niagara Falls go into effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The town warns that if you must travel use extreme caution.

A Travel Advisory has been issued for Orleans County through 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

2 On Your Side will keep you updated throughout the day if/when more travel advisories/warnings are issued.