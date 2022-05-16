Transportation services being offered to people who depend on Tops on Jefferson Ave

Ride services like Uber and Lyft are offering rides to people in the 14208 and 14209 zip codes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tops on Jefferson Avenue will be closed indefinitely, but it was the store that many in its immediate area depended on.

To help with community need, Lyft and Uber, as well as Tops have stepped up to assist in getting people to other grocery stores.

On Sunday, Tops announced that it will be providing a shuttle service for people to get to a nearby store on Elmwood Avenue. The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. People can get the shuttle at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street.

Tops release the following statement:

"While the Tops location at Jefferson Avenue will remain closed until further notice, we are steadfast in our commitment to serving every corner of our community as we have for the past 60 years. Knowing the importance of this location and serving families on the east side of the city, we have taken immediate steps to ensure our neighbors are able to meet their grocery and pharmacy needs by providing free bus shuttle service starting today. The schedule today is from 10am - 5pm and then beginning tomorrow, Monday from 10am – 7pm daily from Jefferson Ave & Riley St. to the nearby Tops on Elmwood Ave.

"We are also working closely with Council Member Ulysees Wingo Sr., who represents the Masten District, to provide free food and supplies to our neighbors via the Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry St. in Buffalo."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said a press conference in Buffalo on Sunday that Uber and Lyft will help to provide rides for people in the 14208 and 14209 zip codes to local grocery stores Tops Friendly Markets on 425 Niagara Street and Price Rite on 250 Elmwood Avenue.

On Sunday night, Lyft shared the code "BuffaloLyftUp" for riders to use for up to $25 in the app.

The #Buffalo shooting occurred in what's known as a “Food Desert" — affecting the *only* supermarket in walking distance.



🚨🗣 Residents, use code "BuffaloLyftUp" for free rides to & from grocery stores in other areas.



Details via @GovKathyHochul

(https://t.co/FMYNme9VNT) — Lyft (@lyft) May 15, 2022

Uber riders can use the code "SHOPBUF" in the app for up to $20 off a ride. There is a maximum of eight riders per customer.

Other local organizations have been holding food distribution events.

FeedMore WNY is partnering with Resource Council of WNY to distribute food donations to community members on Monday, May 16, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Resource Council of WNY, located at 347 E. Ferry St, Buffalo.

Distributions will continue to take place at the Resource Council of WNY from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, from May 17 through May 25.