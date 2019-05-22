WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Parents reached out to 2 On Your Side Wednesday expressing concern after hearing from the district about threats aimed at Transit Middle School dating back to last week.

In a statement sent to Transit Middle School families, Williamsville School Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff refers to "another" threatening message about bombing the school that was found written in a bathroom just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Students were taken outside the building immediately and the Amherst Police Department was notified.

After a thorough search of the school, nothing was found and students and staff were allowed back in the building.

Amherst Police confirmed to 2 On Your Side that this is the second bomb threat at the school in two days.

The district is encouraging any student who may have information about these incidents to report them to school officials or the police.

All after school and evening activities will go on as scheduled. The district adds there will be a continued police presence on the Transit Middle School campus until the situation is resolved.