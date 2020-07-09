Transit Lanes getting remodeled; expected to reopen in October

The Transit Lanes bowling alley on Transit Road in Williamsville has been under a remodel since early July.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — With bowling alleys now reopened after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local bowling alley has yet to reopen, but for a good reason.

The Transit Lanes bowling alley on Transit Road in Williamsville has been under a remodel since early July.

In updates being posted to its Facebook page and Instagram account, the bowling alley has been keeping the public informed on the changes being made inside the facility.

According to its social media pages, the changes being done include: a sanitation station for bowling balls, new scoring and monitors, brand new bar and lane pods, new flooring and walls, and a kiosk menu ordering on the lanes.

In a post on its Instagram page, the Transit Lanes shared that it plans to reopen by October.