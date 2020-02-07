x
Transit Drive-in to host fireworks display on July 4

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — While most municipalities have canceled Independence Day fireworks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still a couple of places hosting fireworks.

The Transit Drive-In announced Thursday they received a permit to host a drive-in fireworks display. 

The event will be held Saturday, July 4 at dusk. Regular admission fees will apply. Scheduled movies will follow fireworks.

The gate opens at 6 p.m. and parking will be on a first come first serve basis. All tickets must be purchased in advance through their website. There will be no same day sales or walk-ins. 

You will still have to social distance and wear a mask anytime you are out of your vehicle.

