LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Transit Drive-in is back open.

The venue will have two screens playing double features on Saturday night, with gates opening at 7 p.m.

"Pet Sematary," "Escape Room," "Shazam!" and "Aquaman" are showing on two different screens to open the new season.

