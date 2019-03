LOCKPORT, N.Y. — This sign is a literal sign that spring is here in Western New York.

Transit Drive-In We will be opening the weekend of April 5-7!

The Transit Drive-In announced on Facebook Friday, that the theater will be open for business beginning the weekend of April 5-7. You can check out Shazam and Pet Sematary that weekend.

To check out what other movies are playing at the theater, click here.