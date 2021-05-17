Transit Drive-In now open 7 days a week

Starting Monday night the drive-in will be open seven days a week.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With nice weather on the way, the Transit Drive-In announced Monday that it is expanding its hours.

The drive-in had originally planned on opening full-time next week, but decided to make the change a week early.

Starting Monday, night the drive-in will be open seven days a week. According to the drive-in's website, the ticket office opens at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The drive-in also updated its social distancing guidelines, stating that any vehicles with unvaccinated guests must be parked at least six feet from other vehicles. In addition, people are allowed to sit outside of their vehicles in lawn chairs, or in the back of a pickup truck, but six foot social distancing from other guests is required.

Face masks are not required unless guests are in a public area that is within six feet of other people.