Transit Drive-In hosting dual watch parties for Bills game and Lockport native on NBC's 'The Voice'

On one screen you'll be able to see the Bills on Monday Night Football. On another screen you'll be able to see Lockport native, Joshua Vacanti.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday night, at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport there will be not one but two watch parties.

One for the Bills on Monday Night Football — the other for Lockport native Joshua Vacanti who will be on NBC's "The Voice," which you can check out starting at 8 p.m.

"Some people are conflicted as to whether they want to watch the Bills game or "The Voice," I'm sure some people will have one or the other on DVR," Rick Cohen, the president and CEO of the drive-in said.

Tonight at the Transit Drive-In there will be a unique viewing experience. On one screen the Bills Titans game will be on and on another screen NBC The Voice will be on, as Joshua Vacanti, who's from Lockport takes the stage in the battle rounds.

Vacanti hopes to be able to swing by the drive-in tonight and says he's so thankful for all the support.

"It makes me feel just so excited, you know, the support that I've had from Western New York and Lockport has been overwhelming," Vacanti said.

He describes what a roller-coaster the experience has been.

"It's been a once in a lifetime journey, it's been crazy, it's been scary, it's been nerve-wrecking, it's been wonderful, it's been a huge growth experience for me," Vacanti said.

Cohen said people can position their cars in a way so that they can see both the game and "The Voice" at the same time and switch back your radio dial.