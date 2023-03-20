Transit Drive-In announces opening date

While some drivers may have done a double take, your eyes did not deceive you. Spring is here and drive-in movies aren't far off.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A staple of Western New York summers is getting ready to raise the proverbial curtain on the drive-in movie season.

Transit Drive-In shared on Facebook that its Opening Day will be April 7.

The post is accompanied by a photo of the drive-in's marquee along Transit Road in Lockport with the caption: "Yes... you read that right."

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be Transit Drive-In's first feature of the season.

The animated film about the beloved video game series, stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, and Keegan-Michael Key as various members of the Mushroom Kingdom.

In the post, the drive-in also stated "like always" they will begin by operating on weekends only and that tickets and showtimes will be updated on their website by Monday, April 3.

