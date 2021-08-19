Transit Drive-In announces Harry Potter movie marathon

This comes as the first Harry Potter film celebrates its 20th anniversary.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Harry Potter fans rejoice, the Transit Drive-In will be hosting yet another movie marathon over the next few weeks. This comes as the first Harry Potter film celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The first showing starts Friday, August 27 with "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which will be followed by "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." This showing will expire on Sunday, August 29.

The second showing will begin on Friday, September 3 with "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," which will be followed by "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." This showing will expire on Sunday, September 5.

The third showing will begin on Friday, September 10 with "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," which will be followed by "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." This showing will expire on Sunday, September 12.

The last showing will start on Friday, September 17 with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1," which will be followed by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2." This showing will expire on Sunday, September 20.