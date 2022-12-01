Transformational projects coming to North Tonawanda

The city's revitalization is focused on a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street, as well as expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Fourteen transformational projects are coming to the City of North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Award. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the awards will boost the community's rich historic, cultural, and natural resources.

"Two hundred years ago, the construction of the Erie Canal put New York on the map as the Empire State, and today, we pay homage to this rich history by investing in North Tonawanda, the Gateway to the Erie Canal," said Governor Hochul. "Through strategic investments in connecting waterways, enhancing the main commercial corridor, and expanding arts and cultural opportunities, North Tonawanda will attract locals and visitors from across the state for decades to come."

The city's revitalization is focused on a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street, as well as expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street.

Projects funded through the DRI support goals and strategies in North Tonawanda's Strategic Investment Plan. Work includes enhancing waterfront access, improving streetscape walkability and connectivity, expanding arts and cultural opportunities, and expanding business and housing opportunities.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI include:

Enhance Waterfront Access and Public Spaces

Creating a Public River Walk at 624 River Road - DRI Award $156,000

Construct a 300-foot walkway along the Niagara River for public access to the waterfront and connection to the existing bike trail along River Road.

Revitalizing 78 Bridge Street - DRI Award $750,000

Develop public access to the waterfront on Tonawanda Island.

Implementing Placemaking Improvements - DRI Award: $1,000,000

Improve the landscaping, infrastructure and amenities at Charles R. Fleischmann Park; enhance and update Webster and Main Street streetscape; install electric car charging stations and enhance Manhattan Street parking lot.

Improve Streetscape Walkability and Connectivity

Improving the Walkability and Streetscape of Oliver Street - DRI Award: $1,500,000

Implement sidewalk and crosswalk enhancements, bump outs, installation of green space, increased pedestrian-scale lighting and other amenities to improve the walkability and appearance of Oliver Street.

Expand Arts and Cultural Opportunities

Updating and Expanding the Riviera Theatre - DRI Award: $1,200,000

Modernize and expand the National Register-listed Riviera Theatre, a downtown anchor since 1926. This 6,000+ square foot expansion will include new ADA restrooms, concession area, box office, and artists' merchandise area.

Improving the Railroad Museum of the Niagara Frontier - DRI Award $470,000

Enhance and improve the pedestrian and visitor experience at the museum.

Restoring the Allan Herschell Company Complex Music Room - DRI Award $210,000

Restore a portion of the Allan Herschell Company Complex, which collapsed in 1995. Restoration will include a new music room connected to the rest of the complex.

Increase Housing and Business Opportunities

Developing a Mixed-Use Building at 122 Webster Street - DRI Award: $1,360,000

Develop a two-story mixed-use residential/commercial complex with apartments and first floor commercial storefronts.

Renovating 27 Main Street - DRI Award $1,000,000

Convert a vacant former furniture store into a commercial prep kitchen, a seasonal ice cream shop/restaurant, and multiple retail spaces.

Establishing the Commercial Property Improvement Grant Program - DRI Award $630,000

Create a grant program to address small-scale projects and underutilized buildings within the DRI area.

Rebuilding 211 Main Street as a Professional Services Incubator - DRI Award $549,000

Remediate a brownfield site and construct an office building that will be an incubator for landscape, engineering, and construction-related businesses seeking a collaborative work environment.

Constructing a New Apartment Complex at 10 Goundry Street- DRI Award $525,000

Demolish an existing structure and replace it with a residential apartment complex.

Rehabilitating 230 Oliver Street - DRI Award $250,000

Convert an historic building into a mixed-use property with commercial and residential units.

Upgrading 235/239 Oliver Street - DRI Award $100,000