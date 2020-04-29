BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police responded to an unoccupied car that was hit by a train at Goodyear Avenue and Broadway on Wednesday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. police received a report that an unoccupied car was struck by a CSX train, according to police.

Authorities said nobody was hurt in the incident. Buffalo Police and CSX are investigating.

RELATED: NFTA changes protocols to protect passengers from COVID-19

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda diner donates gift cards to volunteer firefighters

RELATED: Erie County Sheriff's Office investigates car thefts on Grand Island