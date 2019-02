HAMBURG, N.Y. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you can head to the fairgrounds in Hamburg for the annual Western New York Railway Historical Society Train and Toy Show.

In addition to trains and displays, there will also be an auction, presentations, and a clown to entertain the kids.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for free.